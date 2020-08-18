Stock Futures Trade Lower, U.S-China Tensions Escalate

Article – Naeem Aslam

European markets and U.S. futures are lacking their momentum as the S&P 500 failed to reach a record high yesterday. Traders have been waiting for a while for the S&P 500 index to move above its record high. However, the index has …European markets and U.S. futures are lacking their momentum as the S&P 500 failed to reach a record high yesterday. Traders have been waiting for a while for the S&P 500 index to move above its record high. However, the index has failed to reach this milestone so far. One of the reasons that the Dow Jones futures and the S&P 500 futures are lacking some serious firepower is because investors are still waiting for the second stimulus aid package. The U.S. economy is likely to suffer without fiscal support. This is because it is not only the economy that has been waiting for this fiscal support but also a vast amount of money parked on the sidelines and waiting for the next aid package. Investors believe that the moment we will get the next stimulus aid package, this coronavirus stock market rally will charge once again. Without this, it is likely to remain dull.

Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures are also sensitive to the deteriorating situation between the U.S. and China. The U.S. commerce department announced additional restrictions on Huawei, which is likely to influence the company’s access to commercial chips. China has made it clear several times that the U.S. should not interfere in places where it doesn’t need to, but Trump seems to be not afraid of anything. Traders are worried that the fresh measures by the U.S. are likely to have consequences.

One important question that comes to mind is if this coronavirus stock market rally would look much different had there be no geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China? The reality is that the U.S. and China geopolitical tensions haven’t influenced the equities much; this stock market rally is charged because of the fiscal and monetary policy support. This is not to say that the U.S. and China tensions do not matter; the only element is that we have not seen these tensions, triggering a significant stock market crash that everyone is fearful of.

Only seven weeks are left for the U.K. and E.U to reach a Brexit deal, and both sides do not seem to have much progress made. Having said this, the U.K. and the E.U have their top negotiators discussing the deal again. There is a little prospect of achieving any major breakthrough so far, but the hope is that both sides will be able to hammer out all the sticking points and come to some sort of deal.

Oil on the Move

Oil prices are holding on to their gains as traders are keeping a close tap on the supply glut. The stubbornness of supply glut may be fading, and we are finally seeing some light at the end of this tunnel. All eyes are on the Crude inventories data, and the hope is that we will get a reading that will show will confirm another decline. If the data confirms this, it will be the fourth consecutive decline. The inventory data is due tomorrow.

