Capsule And Stuff Sign Partnership Deal

Just four months after launching, Capsule is today thrilled to announce a content partnership agreement with Stuff, New Zealand’s largest and most influential news organisation.

The content licensing partnership, which comes into effect from today, will see Stuff publish Capsule’s content across its platforms.

Capsule’s Founder and Editorial Director Kelly Bertrand says the partnership between Capsule and Stuff was a natural fit, citing the motivating leadership of CEO Sinead Boucher and Head of Video/Audio and Content Partnerships Carol Hirschfeld as an unmissable opportunity.

“As soon as we met with Sinead and Carol, we knew we wanted to work alongside them to bring our stories to a new audience,” says Kelly.

“We have admired what Sinead has achieved at Stuff and we’re honoured to be aligned with an organisation with strong morals and ethics, and one that is actively championing women in media. We’re confident this is the start of a long and fruitful partnership, and we’re looking forward to growing Capsule with the support of Stuff.”

Stuff CEO Sinead Boucher says Capsule’s local lifestyle content is a welcome addition to Stuff’s award-winning journalism.

“It‘s been heartening to see this new online magazine spring up from the ashes following the closure of Bauer in New Zealand. I was impressed with how quickly the Capsule team found their niche and began producing an inspiring and entertaining collection of stories. We are thrilled to give them a greater platform to share their journalism with Stuff’s audience.”

capsulenz.com was launched in May by Bertrand, Alice O’Connell, Emma Clifton and Nicky Dewe, all former editors of women’s and lifestyle titles, shortly after the closure of their former company’s New Zealand business.

Since launching, Capsule has published almost 150 stories ranging from celebrity interviews, opinion pieces, advice columns and a broad range of lifestyle content under their Think, Be, Do, Covet and Thrive verticals.

Now the 3.2 million Kiwis who connect with Stuff’s suite of products will be able to read and engage with Capsule’s unique blend of smart reads and relatable rants across their digital and print portfolio, extending Capsule’s reach and introducing millions of New Zealanders to their stories.

