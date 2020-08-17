NZ’s Talented Artisan Business Community Is Hurting. Kiwis Can Help By Shopping Direct With Them

Press Release – Maker2U

It is a scary time right now for Kiwi artisan producers and for their employees. Their sales to hospitality, export and to consumers are all way down. Many of our most talented small business owners are struggling to stay afloat. It will be a national tragedy if we lose the diversity of our artisan sector.

“It’s heart breaking having conversations with brilliant makers who are wondering how long they can keep going” says Suzy Hutton, co-founder of Maker2u the online farmers market.

Kiwi consumers should think carefully in the next few months about where they spend their money.

“It is so easy and makes such a massive difference when shoppers choose to support our small business community.” says Suzy. “We have so many unique, world class products created by small businesses here. They add value to this countries amazing local ingredients and enrich our culture. It’s so sad to think that with this downturn we may lose many of those products. All Kiwis benefit from having these businesses in our community, so let’s support them”.

Because artisan businesses are typically small, with modest costs, each additional sale they make extends their ability to keep going until the economy improves. So consumers can make a huge difference with just one purchase. The key is to shop directly with the producer so all of the money you spend goes into their business and not into the pocket of wealthy middlemen like supermarket owners.

Maker2u, the new online farmers market, has made it so easy for Kiwi families to shop directly with NZ’s artisan producers. Maker2u.com now allows Kiwi shoppers to browse the products of over 400 talented makers, from all around the country. The first time in history this has been possible.

The marketplace offers shoppers everything from nutritious handmade mueslis and natural skincare to beautiful boutique wines and gorgeous artisan whiskys.

“It is just so tough on small businesses at the moment” Says Suzy Hutton, co-founder of Maker2u “But with the support of Kiwi shoppers these businesses will survive and will continue enriching everyone’s experience of living in this incredible country.”

It is free for makers to create a store on Maker2u and Maker2uCellar. The marketplace pays all the costs of running their store for the maker including the credit card fees, while giving the maker 90% of what you pay straight back into the maker’s hands.

So, instead of buying through the supermarkets Kiwis should think about shopping direct with makers on Maker2u.com to help support these amazingly talented entrepreneurs, their workers and families through Covid-19. Right now they need New Zealand’s support.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url