National population estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area.

Key facts

At 30 June 2020:

• New Zealand’s estimated resident population was provisionally at 5,025,000

• there were 2,474,800 males and 2,550,100 females

• the median age of males and females was 36.3 and 38.6 years, respectively.

During the June 2020 year:

• New Zealand’s population grew by 105,500, or 2.1 percent

• estimated natural increase (births minus deaths) was 26,100 and estimated net migration (migrant arrivals minus migrant departures) was 79,400.

These population estimates are subject to revision on 23 September 2020 to fully incorporate 2018 Census and census coverage results.

For more information about these statistics:

