Moteuka Entrepreneur And Philanthropist Wins Emerging Director Award

Zoe Dryden has been announced the winner of the Nelson Marlborough Emerging Director Award.



Zoe is the co-owner of Abel Tasman Kayaks and the owner and Managing Director of Second Base, an executive coaching company that runs leadership development programmes. She also chairs FACE Nepal, an international charity that she founded to provide child sponsorships, project-based funding and volunteering support.

This Emerging Director award is offered every two years by the Nelson Marlborough Institute of Directors and is sponsored by Duncan Cotterill. It is granted to the applicant who most clearly demonstrates their potential to develop as a director.

The independent judging panel of three experienced local directors – John Palmer, Annette Milligan and David Johnston – said they were impressed by Zoe’s passion, integrity and strong sense of values.

Her previous professional experience has included founding an International Rugby Academy and running a cargo container depot business with 300-plus employees.

“Zoe’s success in starting up businesses from an early age demonstrates her drive and initiative,” the judges noted. She is incredibly motivated and intensely passionate. That’s highly relevant in a post-COVID environment where those attributes are needed at all levels, and certainly in governance.’’

Zoe will receive a years’ complimentary IoD membership, $1000 towards governance training, 2-6 mentoring sessions and placement on a local board as part of her prize.

Nelson Marlborough IoD Branch Chair Sarah-Jane Weir said it was often difficult for talented people with extensive professional experience to gain commercial governance roles when they had no experience as independent directors on commercial boards.

“Our Emerging Director Award is a great step towards getting that first break into the profession.”

Sarah-Jane thanked the judges for their work, and also the mentors and host boards that support the awards. The last winner of the award, Manoli Aerakis, completed his placement on the Appleby Farms Board earlier this year.

“It is heartening to have experienced local directors and boards supporting the development of governance in our region in this way.”

