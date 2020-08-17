Green Party Welcomes New Wage Subsidy Scheme

Press Release – Green Party

The Green Party says the new wage subsidy and leave schemes announced today offer much-needed support for people struggling with the latest COVID-19 outbreak. Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today: We know that people are having an …

The Green Party says the new wage subsidy and leave schemes announced today offer much-needed support for people struggling with the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson said today:

“We know that people are having an incredibly difficult time right now, as a result of the latest outbreak.

“Many people are facing a huge amount of uncertainty in their employment, and a really uncertain future. We must do everything we can to help our communities through this crisis.

“This new subsidy will give employers the certainty they need to keep staff on, which will come as a relief to people worried about losing their jobs.

“We also welcome the changes to the leave scheme which ensure people who are told to self-isolate can do so, without worrying about losing their income.

“We’re proud to be a part of a Government looking after people during this incredibly stressful time.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url