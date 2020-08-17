Deloitte And Chapman Tripp BusinessNZ Election Conference – Postponed

Press Release – Business NZ

Covid-related issues and the change in election date mean that this Election Conference, scheduled for tomorrow (18 August), has now been postponed. New arrangements for this Conference will be sent as soon as possible.Covid-related issues and the change in election date mean that this Election Conference, scheduled for tomorrow (18 August), has now been postponed.

