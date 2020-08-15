COVID-19 Update: Transport In Auckland Under Alert Level 3 Extension

Press Release – Auckland Transport

The Government has announced that Auckland will be staying in Alert Level 3 until 11:59pm on 26 August. Government will review its decision and next steps on 21 August.

Though this means most things will be staying the same since the city moved to Alert Level 3 earlier this week, there will be further changes when it comes to transport in Auckland.

These new changes include:

School buses will not be operating from Monday 17 August

Public transport timetables will be adjusting

Some AT customer service centres will be closing

City centre and town centre pedestrian crossings will be set to automatic phasing

For more details on these, see the comprehensive list below.

Since moving to Alert Level 3 on 12 August, more testing sites have opened in the city. Auckland Transport (AT) is assisting with traffic management around DHB-run testing centres. Long queues at these sites are causing congestion and delays for some public transport. We ask motorists to avoid them unless they are going for a test.

Whangaparaoa’s Dynamic Lanes will be turned off on 17 August until Auckland moves back down to Alert Level 2 or Alert Level 1.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff urges Aucklanders to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by following all the health guidelines.

“We all have a responsibility to follow Government health directives — for the good of ourselves, our families and older folk and our wider communities,” he says.

“Everything we can do in the fight against this disease makes a difference. By working together we can defeat COVID-19 again, just as we did last time.”

While at Alert Level 3, the Government’s advice is to stay home. Travel is allowed for the following essential personal movement in your area:

Accessing local services and businesses

Going to work if required. However, you are required to work from home if you can

Low-risk recreation in local area

Extended bubble arrangements

Travelling to permitted gatherings

As per Government advice, it is highly recommended that people wear face coverings when out in public to help stop the spread of the virus.

For more information of where and when you are permitted to travel go to: www.covid19.govt.nz

Public transport

The Government has advised that you must maintain physical distancing of two metres outside your home, including on public transport.

Public transport will continue to operate with strict health and safety requirements in place. Per Government advice, you should maintain physical distancing and wear a face covering.

Fares will continue to be charged through Alert Level 3. Cash will not be accepted on public transport. Customers must tag on/off with their AT HOP card and we strongly recommend that you register your AT HOP card to help with contact tracing should it be required. This will also allow us to monitor passenger numbers and make fast adjustments to services if required due to changes in demand.

Timetables will be adjusting for public transport under Alert Level 3. Buses will be largely operating at a weekday schedule with some cancelations after or around midnight.

AT school bus services will not operate from Monday next week (17 August). Parents who are essential workers should try to make alternative arrangements early for getting children to school if they have no other options for their children while they are at work. Ministry of Education funded school bus services in Auckland have already been suspended from 12 August.

If you are served by school buses that are not operated by AT or the Ministry of Education, such as privately contracted or commercial services, please contact the provider to find out what they are doing with their buses under Alert Level 3.

Auckland’s trains will operate at slower speeds from Monday 17th August while KiwiRail carries out urgent work to replace and repair worn rail, which was already planned regardless of Alert Level changes.

We’re working together with KiwiRail, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Transdev to minimise the disruption to rail customers over the shortest possible time. However, this work does mean there will be fewer trains and travel times will be longer over the next few months once repairs to the tracks has been commenced.

Under Alert Level 3, trains will be moving to a 30-minute frequency. For ferries, the Birkenhead, Bayswater, Stanley Bay and Gulf Harbour services will not operate while we are at Alert Level 3. Remaining services will operate to a reduced schedule. Note: some key ferry services such as those to Waiheke and Devonport are not contracted or managed by AT and different arrangements may apply.

Customers can continue to rely on the AT Mobile App and journey planner to plan their journey. We will be actively monitoring our timetables while at Alert Level 3 and will make changes to timetables as needed. For timetable information download the AT Mobile app or go to: www.at.govt.nz

Those travelling on public transport should avoid peak times unless it is necessary, such as going to work or school. This is to further ensure that the required two metres of physical distancing between staff and customers can be maintained.

AT has taken numerous measures to help keep customers safe on our network and maintain effective and safe public transport services for our customers, these include:

While wearing of face coverings is not mandatory on public transport, as per the Ministry of Health’s guidance it is recommended that customers use them if possible as an added precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Our AT Mobile app indicates the available capacity that is on a bus or train service at any given time, so customers will know if two-metre physical distancing will be achievable before they board. Bus drivers will move to only dropping customers off once a vehicle is at capacity.

We’re ensuring that all public transport is being cleaned regularly and we have enhanced our cleaning regime to include antimicrobial protection fogging of facilities and our fleet. See a video of some of our cleaning here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpAHT7gpQRI

Buses and trains are being spot checked, with touch surfaces being regularly cleaned.

We ask that passengers use the rear door to get on and off the bus. This is to ensure everyone is kept as safe as possible by minimising physical contact between customers and the bus drivers.

Customers who use a wheel chair or other mobility device or require driver assistance can still use the front door of buses. This also applies to vision impaired customers – we ask drivers to assist them through the front door.

Our cleaners and other essential staff are using PPE and will maintain clear physical distancing rules ­ — such as using the ‘bubble’ rule with our teams, strict hand-washing prior to and after completing tasks — and other measures as they go about their work on our vehicles, stations and facilities to minimise the risk of COVID-19 as much as possible.

Be mindful that the Government’s advice continues to be that the best defence against COVID-19 is to limit our interactions with others.

Under Alert Level 3, Aucklanders must continue to stay within their household bubbles whenever they are not at work, at school, going to the supermarket, for medical reasons, or exercising.

Total Mobility fares

The Total Mobility scheme will continue to operate under Alert Level 3, but fares will remain the same. The Total Mobility scheme supports people who cannot use public transport to travel, all or some of the time. More information on Total Mobility can be found at https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/accessible-travel/total-mobility-scheme/

Customer service centres

Starting 17 August, some of our customer service centres will close for Alert Level 3 so we can keep a safe physical distance (at least two metres) between our staff and customers.

During this time, we recommend customers use self-service options such as ordering an AT HOP card online, setting up their account to auto-top up or simply going online to top-up an AT HOP card. Journey planning can also be done via the AT website or AT Mobile app. We also recommend that you register your card online so that if it’s lost you can have any balances transferred and for contact tracing purposes.

Our call centres remain open and customers can speak to us 24/7 by calling 09 355 3553.

If you’re unable to access self-service options, the following customer service centres will be open with appropriate safety measures in place but will have reduced staff numbers (see our website for opening hours):

Britomart ticket windows

Manukau Bus Station

New Lynn ticket window

Panmure

Smales Farm

Newmarket

Papakura

Parking and outdoor activities

Parking fees in AT buildings and on-street will continue to be collected in paid parking areas. AT will enforce safety related infringements including parking on footpaths, over vehicle entrances and obstructing cycle, bus and transit lanes.

Parking and transport compliance staff will also be assisting authorities by monitoring physical distancing behaviour across our network and assisting essential healthcare and community testing facilities with any transport related issues.

Leisure boating and activities on the water such as jet skiing are not allowed under Alert Level 3.

If you’re walking and cycling for essential trips or exercise, make sure you continue to maintain a two-metre distance from other people and their bubbles. As per Government advice, it is highly recommended that people wear face coverings when out in public to help stop the spread of the virus. For information on cycling and walking, including maps, how to videos and guidance on how to stay safe while walking or cycling, check out our website. https://at.govt.nz/cycling-walking/

231 pedestrian crossing signals across the Auckland Region and city centre will be fully automated for the duration of Alert Level 3 between 7AM and 7PM from Monday to Sunday.

At other intersections on the network, if you don’t find the Green Man popping up we suggest that you ‘elbow bump’ the push button.

Maintenance

Under Alert Level 3, we will be able to continue planned renewal works such as road surfacing, repair and footpath works.

Our essential maintenance activities such as fixing potholes will also continue.

Construction sites

AT construction sites will operate under strict guidelines. Each site has developed a Health and Safety Plan based on Ministry of Health Guidance and industry best practice:

At Alert Level 3, these measures include physical distancing, construction bubbles, compulsory PPE including masks, hygiene practices on site entry and exit and separating teams into zones on our larger sites.

All construction sites must keep track of people entering and leaving the site using a site register.

Inductions for new project staff and compulsory COVID 19 education and training will be part of ongoing site protocols while in Alert Level 3, plus any new restarted work will require contractors to submit COVID 19 Health and Safety plans and protocols to demonstrate a safe working environment.

Office-based staff will largely work from home while we are at Alert Level 3, although people will be moving around the network as services and construction work continue. Face-to-face meetings will not be held and wherever possible we will use online meeting options.

AT offices

Office-based AT staff will largely work from home while we are at Alert Level 3, although some people will still be moving around the network for essential work. Face-to-face meetings, whether at our offices or at other locations, will not be held and wherever possible we will use online meeting options. Public meetings or workshops that were scheduled during Alert Level 3 period will be postponed if they cannot be moved to a suitable online alternative.

We know this is once again a challenging time for us all. We ask that people be understanding and patient of everyone else who is in the same situation.

And remember, please travel only if necessary.

The best place to find the latest information about the COVID-19 situation in New Zealand is on the Government’s special COVID-19 website: https://covid19.govt.nz/

Auckland Transport’s COVID-19 page is at: https://at.govt.nz/COVID-19

For any general queries call us at 09 355 3553 – Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

We all have an important part to play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. For the latest information and advice from Auckland Transport go to https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/service-announcements/covid-19/.

For Ministry of Health updates go to https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus.

