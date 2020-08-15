Air New Zealand Cancels Outbound Passenger Service To Rarotonga

Press Release – Air New Zealand

After consultation with the New Zealand Ministry of Health, Air New Zealand has made the decision not to carry customers on flight NZ946 from Auckland to Rarotonga on Saturday 15 August. The service will still operate outbound to Rarotonga carrying cargo, and the return service will carry customers into Auckland.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says the decision was made not to carry passengers out of Auckland due to the city currently being at Alert Level 3.

“The Cook Islands has so far had no cases of COVID-19 and we want to make sure we are doing the right thing for both countries in terms of safety and wellbeing. That’s why we have taken the precautionary decision not to carry passengers out of Auckland on tomorrow’s service. We are contacting affected customers directly to let them know their options.”

