Watercare Drought Update: 14 August

Please find below the latest drought status update: 14 August. Rainfall: Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought Hnua Ranges 0m 48.5mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received …

Rainfall:

Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought Hūnua Ranges 0m 48.5mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 25 per cent less rainfall than normal. Waitākere Ranges 0.5mm 76mm

How full the dams are (in total):

Today: 61.3% Yesterday: 61.1% Normal for this time of year: 87.1%

Water consumption:

Target for August 2020: 405 million litres or less a day Yesterday’s consumption 400 million litres Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 386 million litres

