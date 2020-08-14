Watercare Drought Update: 14 August
Please find below the latest drought status update: 14 August.
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|0m
|48.5mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 25 per cent less rainfall than normal.
|Waitākere Ranges
|0.5mm
|76mm
How full the dams are (in total):
|Today:
|61.3%
|Yesterday:
|61.1%
|Normal for this time of year:
|87.1%
Water consumption:
|Target for August 2020:
|405 million litres or less a day
|Yesterday’s consumption
|400 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|386 million litres
See the weekly water supply update
