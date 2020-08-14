Michael Barnett: Business Resilience – Government Support

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Government’s swift response to extend the wage subsidy nationwide will ease some of the anxiety and uncertainty faced by businesses disrupted by the extension of the Level 3 lockdown in Auckland, but more can be done, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett.

“Many businesses are running on empty so the wage subsidy and other financial support available will save some enterprises and jobs, not all, and buffer some of the economic impact from this Covid insurgency. But, the winners and losers list of what and who can open as an essential business and who cannot has to be resolved,” he said.

“We’re trusting government to do the right thing, going hard and fast to contain this outbreak with a regional lockdown for another 12 days and precautionary country-wide alert level. Now we’re asking government to trust business to do what is right and unlock trade for the butcher, the baker and the fruit monger, manufacturers, abattoirs and export producers deprived of their livelihoods.”

“Business will be relieved that Cabinet rejected a move to a harder, more prohibitive Level 4 lockdown that would have stopped recovery in its tracks. But the goal posts need to shift, and a new game plan set to deal with any Covid resurgences and crush them with relentless, reliable testing, tracking, tracing and public compliance so we can look to the future.”

