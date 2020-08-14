Foodstuffs Responds To Govt Announcement To Keep Auckland At Level 3 & Rest Of Country At Level 2

Press Release – Foodstuffs NZ

Following the Governments announcement for Auckland to remain at Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country to remain at Alert Level 2 until at the very earliest, 11:59pm Wednesday 26 August, Foodstuffs stores around the country are well-prepared …

Following the Government’s announcement for Auckland to remain at Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country to remain at Alert Level 2 until at the very earliest, 11:59pm Wednesday 26 August, Foodstuffs stores around the country are well-prepared to continue to look after Aucklanders, and all New Zealanders, and ensure they have access to the grocery essentials they need.

We have been prepared for this and want to assure customers that our supply chain is strong, with a constant flow of grocery essentials leaving our DCs and heading to stores around the country 24/7.

Please know how this announcement will continue to impact how our stores operate and what customers can expect when they shop with us. There may be some differences in shopping experiences depending on the region.

But before heading to the store, we’re asking all New Zealanders to please look in their pantry first. If it’s well stocked, please only buy what you need when you visit the store. By shopping normally, you’re playing your part in helping New Zealand fight Covid-19 and ensuring there is plenty of stock to go around for others.

—

Safety and cleaning measures in store – the safety of our teams and customers remains our top priority. We have already reinstated safety and cleaning measures in all stores nationwide which includes increased sanitisation of high touch areas including checkout belts, EFTPOS terminals, self-checkouts and trolleys.

Keep your distance – nationwide, customers will already be familiar with the need to adhere to physical distancing of 2 metres between other customers and staff, so please keep your distance. In the North Island, we have also closed every second checkout and self-checkout, and have reinstated signage reminding customers to keep their distance.

Managed customer numbers in store – stores nationwide will be limiting the number of customers in store at any one time. This is incredibly important to ensure customers can move freely around the store to get their grocery essentials and maintain a safe distance away from other customers and staff. We thank customers in advance for their patience if there is an external queue at their local store.

Delivering value and fair prices – we are in uncertain times, but one thing New Zealanders can be certain of is our mission to keep shelves stocked and to continue delivering promotions and specials. Just like the previous lockdown, we are endeavouring to keep promotions going and are working hard with our suppliers to continue delivering fair value and great prices for our customers.

One customer, one trolley – in the Auckland region only, we are asking customers to please nominate one person from your household to do the family shop. This means a one customer, one trolley policy. By sticking to this policy, we’re able to allow more customers in store and keep any queues moving.

Stores are trying hard to keep queues short as they know queuing outside in winter can be cold and wet for customers which is less than ideal, so please, shop alone.

Scan the NZ Covid Tracer QR code – we ask all customers, regardless of where they live, to please scan the NZ Covid Tracer app QR code at store entrances and to follow the prompts to register. This is to keep you, other customers and staff safe in the event the Ministry of Health needs to implement contact tracing.

Bag packers will vary by store – in order to reduce contact in-store, all Auckland stores have paused bag packing. Please check with your local store if they still have bag packers at checkout as this may vary across the North Island. We are asking all North Island customers to please be prepared to pack their own groceries in the event their store has paused this service.

Reusable bags will vary by store – to reduce contact between customers and staff, and to move customers through the checkout process more quickly, we’re asking all Auckland customers to please leave their reusable bags in the car or at home. Please check with your local store if they are still allowing reusable bags in-store, as this may vary across the North Island. But, we ask all North Island customers to please be prepared to pack their groceries directly into their trolley and then into their car. We apologise for any inconvenience.

Wear a mask if you can – in line with the Government’s guidance, Aucklanders are highly encouraged to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when outside of their home. If you live in Auckland and visit one of our stores, please wear a face mask or cover your mouth and nose with a face covering.

We have millions of masks – we have been preparing for this since the last lockdown and nationwide, we have more than 8 million masks in our supply chain. Our teams are working tirelessly to get these through the system and onto store shelves for customers. If a customer’s store is low or out of mask supply, please rest assured that more stock is on the way – it’s simply making its way through.

Product limitations will vary by store – we have an incredibly robust supply chain and our teams are working tirelessly to ensure a steady flow of product into stores around the country. Product limitations will vary by store regardless of region. Before heading to the supermarket, we ask all customers to take a look in their pantry first – if it is still well stocked, please only buy what you need.

Use contactless payment if you can – we encourage customers nationwide to use contactless payments as another way of reducing contact.

Shop online where available – please shop normally if you shop online with one of our North Island stores. There is currently high demand for online, and we apologise if your first choice of timeslot is not available – please bear with us, the team is working hard to fulfil orders and make more timeslots available. Note: our store teams have reinstated contactless delivery protocols for your safety and theirs.

Ask our friends at SVA for help – for all our elderly or vulnerable neighbours nationwide who are unable to do their grocery shop, please consider asking the Student Volunteer Army for support. Their team of trusted volunteers will contactless deliver straight to your doorstep. If you need assistance, or know someone who needs assistance, please email help@sva.org.nz or call 0800 005 902.

Stay home and stay safe – please only visit the store if you absolutely need to purchase your grocery essentials. If you are feeling unwell, please stay home.

#shopnormal – please only buy what you need, as you need it. It’s important we all shop normally as this helps keep shelves stocked and ensures all New Zealanders can get the essentials they need.

We have been here before and we will get through this again. Please be patient, considerate and kind and we’ll get through this together.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url