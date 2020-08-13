Agrichemicals In Good Supply

Press Release – Agcarm

Farmers and growers can rest assured that agrichemicals are in strong supply for the 2020 to 2021 season, even as we move between Covid-19 alert levels.

The need for animal medicines and pesticides to keep animals and plants healthy is more important than ever to ensure an abundant, healthy food supply. Industry association Agcarm, insists that stocks will not run out.

“We are not going to run out of pesticides or animal medicines” says its chief executive, Mark Ross.

The manufacturers of these products are well prepared, sourcing materials months in advance. The availability of products to meet grower and farmer demand for this season is very strong, so “please don’t panic buy,” insists Ross.

“At worst, your favourite brand may not be available for a while, but the active ingredient will be.

“if you’re unsure, talk to your rural supplier or veterinarian to ensure you get the right product for your needs,” adds Ross.

“Our animal health and crop protection manufacturers are relying on shipping to transport goods to prevent price hikes for the end consumer,” says Ross. This is proving to be reliable, and all shipping routes remain open. This means that our primary sector can forge ahead as normal.

