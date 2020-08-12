Public Transport At Alert Level 2

Press Release – Environment Canterbury

Canterbury moves back to Alert Level 2 from midday today, Wednesday 12 August. Here’s what you need to know when using public transport.

Capacity restrictions under Alert Level 2

Regular timetables remain in place, however, Stewart Gibbon, Environment Canterbury’s senior manager public transport, advises that the network’s capacity will be limited across our urban services, particularly at peak times.

“We’re working to implement the Alert Level 2 restrictions for public transport, but for today, we’re focusing on ensuring we can get people home from school and work.

“For the rest of the week, where people have a choice, we ask that you avoid travelling at our peak times of 7am-9am and 2.30pm-5.30pm, weekdays.”

The Metro school bus network will operate at full capacity throughout Alert Level 2 due to schools’ ability to contact trace.

Physical distancing

When onboard, sit in window seats only where possible, unless sitting next to someone you know.

Wearing a mask is advised, especially in situations where physical distancing can be difficult.

Gibbon confirms that the Bus Interchange remains open, and front door boarding will remain in place, however passengers should alight via the rear doors only, unless they need to use the ramp.

MyWay by Metro

In Timaru, MyWay by Metro on-demand public transport will operate at full capacity under Alert Level 2.

Ministry of Health physical distancing restrictions do not apply to MyWay vehicles due to the additional measures in place to support journey tracking, so the vehicles are operating at full capacity, with enhanced cleaning in place and hand sanitiser available.

However, the physical distancing restrictions in place on the Timaru Link are likely to increase demand on MyWay. Please avoid travelling at peak times if possible.

Fares

Fares are required at Alert Level 2. “We strongly encourage the use of contactless payment options – paying on board with a Metrocard and using online top-ups,” said Gibbon.

Metrocards cost $5 and can be ordered online. Account-to-account top ups are also available.

Contact tracing

The importance of contact tracing remains high in Alert Level 2, and passengers are asked to provide contact tracing information whenever they use public transport.

“Here in New Zealand, we are a team of five million. Let’s work together – recording your travel is critical in supporting New Zealand’s mission to eliminate COVID-19,” Gibbon said.

Passengers can use the online form to record each trip taken, or call 03 366 8855 to have your travel registered. Take note of your unique bus ID on the poster on each bus.

More information

Metro’s website metroinfo.co.nz will be kept updated with the latest information including any service cancellations if necessary.

