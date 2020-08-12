Mt Ruapehu Ski Fields Remain Open During Level 2

Press Release – Mt Ruapehu

Mt Ruapehu ski fields remain open during COVID-19 Level 2, but with restrictions in place. RAL CEO Jono Dean says, Its extremely important that we all do our part to follow the Level 2 guidelines so everyone can enjoy the ski areas safely. …

RAL CEO Jono Dean says, “It’s extremely important that we all do our part to follow the Level 2 guidelines so everyone can enjoy the ski areas safely. Visitors know what is expected to keep themselves and those around them safe and we ask that people accept a certain amount of self-responsibility to achieve this.”

Mt Ruapehu’s new bookable parking system will also operate 7 days a week from tonight at 6pm (Wednesday 12 August) and remain in place throughout Level 2 restrictions.

“This new system will come to the fore in this situation by helping us proactively managing visitor numbers, which will be restricted for safety reasons during Level 2,” Jono says.

He adds that RAL works closely with the Ski Association of New Zealand (SAANZ) helping to determine and set best practice operating guidelines for the ski industry in a COVID19 context. RAL asks that mountain visitors do the following:

Social distancing – maintain a 2 metre distance from others outside your ‘bubble’

Practise good hygiene – wash hands thoroughly with soap for at least 20 seconds. Hand sanitiser stations are also located throughout the ski fields

Cover up – wear gloves and scarves to not only keep warm but to also prevent the possible spread of COVID-19

Buy passes on-line in advance – then use your QR code at the Click and Collect machines on mountain

Stay home if you’re sick – pre purchased tickets are valid for any day during the season

Movement tracing – scan the QR code on mountain or provide your contact details if asked

“As long as everyone sticks to the guidelines visitors will be able to enjoy the rest of the winter season safely,” Jono says.

