Change The Things We Can

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

We knew it would return at some point, and it has, but we’ve worked hard to be prepared, and are in better shape second time round to take the test that will determine how resilient and adaptable our businesses and people are, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett.

The resurgence of Covid-19 and precautionary Level 3 alert for all of Auckland for the next three days at least comes just as the region’s businesses were showing positive signs of recovery. In the latest Chamber survey 50 per cent reported business was operating at 100 per cent of pre pandemic levels while another 30 per cent said they were back to 75 per cent of turnover.

“Businesses have been planning for the worst. They’ve restructured, resized and reset their operations and offer so they can work online or in person. Their will to survive, resolve and commitment to engage and care for the health and wellbeing of their employees, customers, suppliers and the community will win through,” said Mr Barnett. “They will pass this test with good management, communications, innovative and flexible service and adaptable working habits.”

He said that Government will need to be ready too with a ready to roll recovery support plan and, if necessary, subsidies to keep businesses and jobs ticking over if the lockdown has to be extended.

“Uncertainty and confusion kills confidence. We all need to work together to pass this test successfully and re-engage with the world. It’s the life and livelihoods of our people and community that should be first and foremost.”

