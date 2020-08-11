Tamaki Drive full closure this weekend

Press Release – Auckland Transport

There will be a full closure on Tamaki Drive this weekend for road works and residents are being asked to plan ahead.

Tamaki Drive between Quay Street and the Ngapipi Bridge will be closed to all traffic including buses from 10pm Friday, 14 August until the evening of Sunday, 16 August.

The closure is to allow a 450-tonne crane to lift two 60-tonne beams onto the new pedestrian bridge extension at Point Resolution. Each beam is the same weight as about four double-decker buses.

The new pedestrian bridge will be constructed on the northern (sea) side of the existing Point Resolution Estuary Bridge. The existing shared path on the bridge will be converted to continue the bi-directional cycleway.

“While this closure may have its inconveniences for a weekend, important work is being done that will lead towards a safer and more user-friendly Tamaki Drive,” says Ōrākei Local Board Chairperson Scott Milne.

“The road will be re-opened in time for Monday, so residents will be able to move to and from the area again for work.”

The weekend closure for the pedestrian bridge is part of the larger $14.4 million Tamaki Drive cycle route project.

“This project will improve walking and cycling facilities along Tamaki Drive,” says David Nelson, AT’s Portfolio Delivery Director (Projects).

“Once complete, the cycleway will connect with cycle routes to Glen Innes, Parnell, and the central city. During construction, low spots on Tamaki Drive will be raised to improve protection against flooding.”

The upcoming full-weekend operation at Point Resolution will be on reclaimed land and a special crane will be used to lift the beams onto the new bridge.

The crane will need to be setup in two locations to perform the job. It takes at least 18 hours to set up the crane, lift the beams into place and then dismantle. Once the crane has been moved to the next location, it will take another 18 hours to do the work.

For vehicle traffic, there will be signs for the detour route along Ngapipi Road, Orakei Road, Shore Road, Ayr Street Gladstone Road, St Stephens Avenue, Brighton Road and Parnell Road.

A lane for emergency vehicles will be maintained through the construction site. The footpath on the south side of Tamaki Drive will be open for pedestrians and people on bikes.

AT thanks residents for their patience while we carry out this important work that will improve safety and movement in the area.

For more information on the Tamaki Drive Cycle Route project, visit: http://AT.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/tamaki-drive-improvements/tamaki-drive-cycle-route

