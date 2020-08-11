Rebecca Kemp Joins Quantiful.ai As Chief Product Officer

Press Release – Quantiful.ai

Auckland, 11 August 2020 – Quantiful.ai has appointed Rebecca Kemp as Chief Product Officer to ensure global market fit for its cloud-based demand driven prediction platform, QU.

Rebecca brings a self-described obsession with customer focus, and extensive experience in product design, project management and process improvement gained in New Zealand and the United Kingdom, in sectors including transport and financial services.

Rebecca joins from road tolling and services company EROAD where she was Senior Product Manager, charged with putting a customer lens on product development. During eight years at EROAD Rebeca guided the design of telematics-based products including award-winning health and safety solutions to reduce speed and injury to drivers.

Prior to EROAD, Rebecca worked for ASB and Goldman Sachs (London) in senior project management and process improvement roles.

Quantiful.ai is growing as large, complex enterprise businesses who struggle to plan accurately subscribe to QU to help address volatility and uncertainty before launching new products or services.

“We are excited to welcome Rebecca to our team as we build a world-leading product to predict market demand. Rebecca’s experience in understanding the customers’ perspective and making sure new technologies lead to measurable benefits will underpin our growth,” says Jamie Cormack, co-founder and Head of Product, Quantiful.

Rebecca has a BA from Massey University, and has also studied at the Pragmatic Marketing Institute.

To learn more, go to Quantiful.ai

