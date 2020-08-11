Finance For Families

Press Release – FlexiGroup

With strict criteria around publicly funded fertility treatment and the cost of going private proving a barrier, a New Zealand fintech is offering a solution for thousands of Kiwis each year.

Criteria for publicly funded treatment can mean that many couples with unexplained infertility are only eligible after five years of trying to fall pregnant – in addition to other criteria – making private fertility treatment a good alternative.

With each cycle of fertility treatment costing between $10,000 – $13,000 upfront, the option to spread payments over a longer-term interest free means people don’t need to wait to start treatment.

In the last 12 months, flexigroup has funded more than 100 cycles to help patients access fertility treatments via Q Card and Q Mastercard at Fertility Associates.

“We are pleased to help people start their families sooner rather than later plus our payment options mean they can preserve any savings for a rainy day – and we all know there are a few of those once the family starts to grow,” says flexigroup NZ CEO Chris Lamers who has been instrumental in developing the company’s wellbeing portfolio.

In addition to fertility, flexigroup extends long term finance options to the country’s largest network of healthcare providers including more than 2,000 dentists, bariatric surgeons, orthodontists and breast surgeons, as well as veterinarians, ensuring that New Zealanders can get the treatment they need, when they need it.

Around 1,800 procedures, appointments and treatments are enabled each month through flexigroup payment options.

“For the last five years, we have been working very hard to establish a national network of healthcare merchants offering affordable payment options such as Q Card and Oxipay to ensure that New Zealanders have an alternate to delaying or declining medical or health treatment, including fertility. Often these are unplanned and expensive treatments so it’s not always possible to save up for them, which is where we know we can really make a difference,” says Lamers.

Lamers regularly receives updates from customers who were able to get life-saving treatment for their pets or undergo reconstruction procedures following cancer treatment using the company’s products.

“Our public health system does an incredible job of caring for people but as our population increases, so do wait lists for any treatment deemed non-essential and private health insurance does not cover cosmetic or some elective procedures. This can result in many people living in pain or discomfort, or in the case of infertility, longing to start a family. We’re glad we could offer a solution to end the wait,” says Lamers.

We are pleased to be able to partner with flexigroup to improve access to treatment for our patients says Fertility Associates Communications Manager Alannah Hunter.

“Fertility treatment is very dependent on age, with many patients hopeful to start treatment as soon as possible. Being able to provide payment flexibility enables more patients to access the treatment they need – when they need it. Which makes a significant difference to their results, and ultimately to their ability to have a family,” says Hunter.

