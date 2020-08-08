REINZ Takes Leadership Position On Performance & Wellbeing With Launch Of New Programme

Press Release – REINZ

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has taken a leadership position in the real estate profession following the effects of COVID-19 and today announced the launch of a new performance and wellbeing programme.

This announcement follows a recent survey (conducted before lockdown) which showed that more than two thirds of the industry (67%) had experienced burnout at least occasionally and the impact of dissatisfaction with current work/life balance could lead to over a quarter (28%) leaving their current role in less than a year. Post the global pandemic, there is concern these figures now might even be higher.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “Lockdown meant different things to different people, but one common characteristic felt by most people at some point during that period was stress and concern for their ongoing financial wellbeing.

“Looking at the effects of stress and burnout, the research conducted prior to lockdown found that 44% of respondents said their physical health had suffered as a result, 42% said their commitments outside work suffered and 37% pointed to personal relationships being impacted. When you add not being able to earn an income for a number of weeks during lockdown, as the majority of the profession is commission only, the effects of stress are likely to be even higher.

“We have taken the lead in designing a programme to help members look after their health and wellbeing, but most importantly, to help them perform at an optimum level – be they residential salespeople, commercial agents or property managers,” continues Norwell.

“Our six-month long programme covers a number of topics such developing personal resilience and strategies to perform at your best, time management and work/life balance – skills to build a better work/life balance, managing stress and burnout, dealing with fatigue – effective strategies in a 24/7 world, managing difficult people and much more.

“The programme includes workshops with health experts, webinars and health, nutrition and fitness insights. Attendees receive 10 non-verifiable hours as a result of completing the programme,” she continues.

“We also wanted to provide a benchmark for the profession in order to assess key measures of workplace health and wellbeing, highlight what issues currently exist and, perhaps most importantly, support the profession with health and wellbeing going forward,” concludes Norwell.

