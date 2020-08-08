Flexi-wage Extension Would Boost Business

Press Release – Business NZ

The Labour Party’s proposed support package to assist businesses in hiring at least 40,000 New Zealanders impacted by Covid-19 is welcomed by BusinessNZ.

The Party today announced it would provide targeted support to people receiving a benefit or at risk of losing their job by paying a flexible wage subsidy to employers via a $311m expansion of the Flexi-wage programme.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says it’s good to see the recognition from political parties that business needs to be at the forefront of New Zealand’s economic recovery.

“This revamp could offer additional support to struggling businesses and will support those most affected by the current economic uncertainty.

“It may also act as a strong incentive to employ those who are most at risk of unemployment. Ultimately, we need to see political parties deliver on these policies and get behind business.”

