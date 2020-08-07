Westpac Auckland Business Awards – Best Of The Best | Unleashed Software Perseverance Wins Top Award

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Unleashed Software’s 10-year journey with the Westpac Auckland Business Awards was rewarded with the ultimate recognition last night when they won the Supreme Business Excellence Award at the Best of the Best Gala Dinner.



BotB Supreme Winner: Unleashed Software Front, L-R:Michael Barnett (Auckland Business Chamber), Danielle Dadello, Luke Griffin, Debbie Massyn Middle, L-R:Nick Phelps, Cameron Ford, Gareth Berry, Chris Liu, Lisa Coleman, Monique Pearce, Grace Park, Georgianna Lu, Jaime Talaue Back, L-R:Rob Courian, Richard Ashurst, Jeff Driscoll (Westpac), David Procter, Ludoph Lennox

Unleashed Software is a global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company based in Takapuna. They provide real-time inventory management, for manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors.

Unleashed Software CEO Gareth Berry described the result as the most meaningful acknowledgement that his company had received. “It’s truly spectacular, we couldn’t be more happy. It’s about perseverance, tenacity, and focusing on the things that matter, together.”

“For me personally it has been an interesting process. Ten years ago, when we first started I attended a Westpac Awards for the North West and really got to see what it was all about, how big it was, what it meant to everyone there. I learned a bit about the process they went through,” he says.

“After that we started entering. We didn’t get an award the first time, we didn’t get an award second time – but we finally started to pick up a few awards, so to be recognised now as the Best of the Best has been a 10-year process. But it has been pretty phenomenal.”

The announcement capped an already successful night for Unleashed Software after they won the Employer of the Year category earlier.

Other category winners last night included zero-waste, pre-prepared food boxes WOOP!; airline crew management specialists Merlot Aero Ltd; compression tights specialists Clique Fitness; Bobux, known for making the world’s best shoes for little explorers; moving and delivery solutions Smart Express Ltd; thinkers and makers within advertising and entertainment, Augusto; tendering and procurement consultants Height Project Management and home. (Home Construction Ltd), a community focused development and construction company.

Auckland Business Chamber Chief Executive Michael Barnett congratulates businesses on their success: “Special mention to Unleashed Software for taking out the Supreme Award. For them this is the culmination of a decade supporting the Chamber and these awards. This is not just a win for technology associated with inventory management, it is also about the impact of Unleashed Software and their partners performing brilliantly both on and off shore,” he says.

The region’s economic development agency Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) supported the awards on behalf of Auckland Council.

Pam Ford, ATEED General Manager Economic Development, says: “We congratulate the very worthy winners of the ‘Best of the Best’ awards, which all demonstrate the qualities of innovation, adaptability and resilience that are more crucial now than ever in this Covid world.”

Westpac Regional Commercial Manager Jeff Driscoll, congratulated Unleashed Software and acknowledged their 10 year commitment to the Awards.

“As businesses go, Unleashed Software have demonstrated that they are a class act and a true kiwi innovation success story. They, and all our other winners tonight, will collectively go a long way to helping grow the Auckland and New Zealand economy.”

Westpac Auckland Business Awards Best of the Best – WINNERS

Supreme Business Excellence Sponsored by Westpac

Unleashed Software

Excellence in Marketing Sponsored by Vodafone

WOOP!

Employer of the Year Sponsored by Ministry of Social Development

Unleashed Software

Excellence in Innovation Sponsored Nahuria Precast

Merlot Aero Ltd

Best Emerging Business Sponsored by Air New Zealand

Clique Fitness

Excellence in Customer Service Delivery Sponsored by Barfoot & Thompson

Smart Express Ltd

Excellence in International Trade Sponsored by Ports of Auckland

Augusto Group

Excellence in Strategy and Planning Sponsored by Villa Maria

Height Project Management

Excellence in Community Contribution Sponsored by Westpac

home. (Home Construction Ltd)

People’s Choice Award Sponsored by Huawei

Bobux



BotB All category winners: Front, L-R:Leon Kirkbeck, (Augusto); Michelle Walshe, (Augusto); Lisa Coleman, (Unleashed Software); Jessica Cooper, (Home.); Israel Cooper, (Home.); Michael Barnett, (Auckland Business Chamber); Susan Spelman, (Smart Express); Bex West, (Clique); Carena West,( Clique).Back, L-R:Warner Cowin, (Height Project Management); Thomas Dietz, (Woop!); Andrew Sharp, (Bobux); James Braatvedt, (Merlot Aero); Jeff Driscoll, (Westpac); Councillor Richard Hills, (ATEED).

For a complete list of finalists and award ceremony details, please visit aucklandbusinessawards.co.nz.

