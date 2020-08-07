Welcoming Wheels Of All Sizes

Press Release – Hamilton City Council

Plans are underway to increase transport choices for Hamiltonians with the development of a city-wide programme to encourage biking and micro-mobility (that’s electric scooters and skateboards).

“We know that investing in biking and micro-mobility not only increases transport choices for people; it also increases the overall efficiency of our existing transport network and supports our city’s steady growth,” says Hamilton City Council’s Infrastructure Operations General Manager Eeva-Liisa Wright.

“The biking and micro-mobility programme is likely to include a wide range of actions that enable our vision of being a 20-minute city, such as new cycleways, safety and education initiatives, supporting policy and regulations and better end-of-trip facilities,” she says.

The Council will be seeking community feedback on the projects and initiatives in the biking and micro-mobility programme around September this year, with a final plan expected in late 2020 or early 2021.

“We know from our cycleway counts that people got out on their bikes and scooters in record numbers during the recent COVID-19 lockdown period,” says Councillor Angela O’Leary.

“We heard stories about kids learning to ride their bikes and people having fun exploring their neighbourhoods. We want people to continue to do this and for Hamilton to be a city that’s safe, easy and enjoyable to get around.”

The biking and micro-mobility programme is just one area that will support Hamilton in achieving ambitious transport, safety and climate change targets.

The programme is also another next step for the Council’s Biking Plan, which projects such as the Western Rail Trail were delivered under.

People can find out more information about the biking and micro-mobility programme on the website and expect to hear and see more about this in the coming months.

