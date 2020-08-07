Watercare Drought Update: 7 August

Press Release – Watercare Services

Rainfall:

Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought Hūnua Ranges 0mm 3.3mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 26 per cent less rainfall than normal. Waitākere Ranges 9.5mm 11mm

How full the dams are (in total):

Today: 59.3% Yesterday: 59.4% Normal for this time of year: 85.8%

Water consumption:

Target for August 2020: 405 million litres or less a day Yesterday’s consumption 393 million litres Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 393 million litres

