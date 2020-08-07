Watercare Drought Update: 7 August
Press Release – Watercare Services
Rainfall: Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought Hnua Ranges 0mm 3.3mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 26 per cent less rainfall than normal. Waitkere …
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|0mm
|3.3mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 26 per cent less rainfall than normal.
|Waitākere Ranges
|9.5mm
|11mm
How full the dams are (in total):
|Today:
|59.3%
|Yesterday:
|59.4%
|Normal for this time of year:
|85.8%
Water consumption:
|Target for August 2020:
|405 million litres or less a day
|Yesterday’s consumption
|393 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|393 million litres
See the weekly water supply update
Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url