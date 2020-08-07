The Real Reason For Changes To The RTA

Press Release – NZ Property Investors Federation

Marama Davidson has revealed the real reason for changes to the Residential Tenancies Act. In a speech during the debate on the Bill in Parliament this week, she said the Bill “will incentivise property owners to move out of owning property for rental purposes”.

While it has always been suspected, this statement confirms that the strategy of the Green Party, and possibly of Labour as well, is to drive individuals out of providing rental accommodation for tenants.

This is a strategy high on ideology but lacking in common sense. New Zealand currently has a rental housing crisis. There are not enough homes to meet the needs of all the tenants requiring accommodation.

Despite building more state houses since the 1970″s, half of which were started under the previous Government, the wait list for public housing has increased from 5,000 to 18,000 within this Government’s term.

The cost to house tenants in state properties is far greater than private rental homes.

At a time when we need Government to spend money and prop up our covid-ravaged economy, we should not be wasting borrowed money and tax payers’ funds to pursue ideological ideas on rental property provisions.

