Pre-sale Excitement Builds As 5G Device Range Expands

Vodafone launches pre-sale offers for Samsung’s latest smartphone

Vodafone New Zealand is excited to offer the latest arrival in 5G-capable devices, unveiled at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked virtual event in Korea at 2am (NZT), Thursday 6 August. Vodafone pre-sales have launched for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, available in both 4G and 5G versions.

Vodafone’s Consumer Director Carolyn Luey says the devices are an exciting addition to the ever-expanding 5G device range.

“With two exceptional new 5G smartphone options, customers can use the latest technology to make the most of Vodafone’s powerful 5G mobile network*, enjoying the high speeds and low latency that it offers,” she says.

“The Note20 series is not only optimised for efficient working with its advanced S Pen and Microsoft Windows integration, it also takes mobile gaming to the next level with its super-fast processor and immersive display. Customers can experience console-quality gaming, enjoy seamless videoconferencing, fast downloads and high definition streaming, all on their smartphone through Vodafone’s 5G and 4G networks.”

Vodafone New Zealand pre-sale for the new Samsung smartphones opened at 8am Thursday 6 August. Every Samsung Galaxy Note20 purchase through Vodafone comes with a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ valued at $329 and a Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra purchase receives a free pair of the brand new Galaxy Buds Live worth $349. Additionally, customers can save $201 when purchasing the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 or Galaxy Note20 Ultra on a Vodafone $59.99 Pay Monthly plan and above, totalling savings of up to $550.

Vodafone’s pre-sale ends at 11:59pm on Thursday 20 August with handsets available to purchase in-store and online from Friday 21 August.

“We are thrilled that our customers have even more device options with which to enjoy our world-class 5G and 4G networks,” says Luey.

“5G is advancing technology and innovation at a rapid rate and we look forward to welcoming even more customers on this incredibly exciting journey.”

To be among the first to get your hands on Samsung’s new smartphones or for more information, visit https://www.vodafone.co.nz/note20.

*To experience 5G customers must be using a 5G-capable handset on a 5G ready plan and be in a 5G coverage area.

