Investigations Continue For Repairs To Mangamuka Gorge Slip Sites

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises investigations into options for repairs for two slip sites through the Mangamuka Gorge on State Highway 1 are continuing.

The gorge has been closed between Victoria Valley Road and Makene Road since mid-July due to two slips caused by heavy rain.

Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult says the weather last weekend and heavy downpours overnight have seen more movement on the two slips at the northern side of the gorge, with more rain expected early in the week

“Ongoing movement of the slip sites is making it more difficult as we still have some drilling to complete to confirm our repairs for the main slip before we can look at reopening the road, even to one lane. Safety is paramount.”

However, Ms Hori-Hoult says local residents have been incredibly understanding and supportive.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists and locals for their patience while we continue to investigate the best solution for restoring safe, reliable access through the Mangamuka Gorge.

