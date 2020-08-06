The New Zealand Beverage Council Supports Water Only In Primary And Intermediate Schools

Press Release – NZ Beverage Council

The New Zealand Beverage Council fully endorses calls from speakers at today’s Fizz Summit in Wellington for primary and intermediate schools to supply water only for sale.

The NZBC represents the manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of New Zealand’s juice, carbonated drink and bottled water brands.

Chair Bruce Sherman says NZBC members made an industry-wide commitment several years ago to only directly sell only bottled water to primary and intermediate schools.

“This water-only policy builds on an earlier Voluntary Schools Agreement between Coca-Cola Amatil NZ, Frucor Suntory and the Ministries of Education and Health, signed in 2006, to not directly sell full sugar carbonated beverages and energy drinks to any New Zealand school.”

