Rimini Street Further Speeds Software Issue Resolution With Shortened Guaranteed Response Times

LAS VEGAS, August 5, 2020 – Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of business software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that it has further enhanced its industry-leading service response guarantee for clients, at no additional fee. The new service level agreement shortens guaranteed response times for critical Priority 1 cases from 15 minutes to 10 minutes and for serious Priority 2 cases from 30 minutes to 15 minutes – further speeding software issue resolution. Rimini Street had previously shortened guaranteed response times for Priority 1 cases from 30 minutes to 15 minutes and Priority 2 cases from 2 hours to 30 minutes.

Committed to Better Client Experiences & Outcomes

In May 2020, Rimini Street announced that it reduced software issue resolution times by 23% using its new award-winning, patent pending Rimini Street Artificial Intelligence Support Applications (AI Applications) developed by the Company’s Global Service Delivery Innovation Team.

Today’s announcement shortening guaranteed service response times builds on Rimini Street’s AI Application technology advances and provides an even better client experience when critical and serious issues require rapid resolution to get client systems back running smoothly, which is the ultimate desired outcome. The Company’s proprietary technology, optimized processes and innovative capabilities are additional examples of how Rimini Street is uniquely qualified as a trusted partner to deliver mission-critical support to its clients anywhere in the world, at any time and at scale.

Building Trusted Partnerships

With the new shortened response times, Rimini Street guarantees that an expert engineer, with an average 15 years of experience, will respond live and begin working a critical Priority 1 case within 10 minutes from case submission, and within 15 minutes for a serious Priority 2 case submission. In addition to lightning-fast response times, the Company is known for its exceptional average client satisfaction rating of at least 4.8 out of 5.0 (with 5.0 being “excellent”).

According to Forrester Research, customer service teams have difficulty creating emotional bonds with a customer when their organization focuses solely on digital and self-service in an attempt to improve the ease of service interactions and cut operational costs.[1] While the service industry overall is going down the path of “deflection” and “self-service” including support portals that force customers to do their own research and issue resolution, offer no phone number to call for expert help, or offer no access to expert resources without meeting a long list of specific criteria, Rimini Street clients enjoy the ability to speak to a live expert engineer in 10 minutes if needed for a critical issue, any time day or night.

“Rimini Street takes ownership of the entire support experience. When we make a call an expert engineer is available to speak right away and works on our problem immediately which has been a refreshing change,” said Dave Jackson, chief information officer at Welch’s. “Our team is doing much less ticket and issue resolution tracking than we used to, and today we have the confidence to take on projects, such as our browser upgrade which we purposefully delayed when we were on vendor support. Welch’s traditionally views its relationships with technology vendors as partnerships, we don’t just enter into transactional relationships. With Rimini Street we know they will be a long-term trusted partner.”

Global Support at Scale

Rimini Street has nearly 700 full-time employee engineers in 17 countries serving its thousands of Fortune 500, Global 100, mid-market and government clients with a true “follow-the-sun” approach and global team service strategy. Rimini Street support engineers have specific application and technology experience that enables the Company to overlap skillsets to ensure optimal resource assignment for fast response and software issue resolution.

“As an award-winning, innovative and recognized global leader in enterprise software support, Rimini Street consistently sets the industry-standard for support responsiveness and resolution,” said Brian Slepko, executive vice president, Global Service Delivery, Rimini Street. “Our aggressive investments in technologies such as the Rimini Street Artificial Intelligence Support Applications, and our new shortened guaranteed response times for Priority 1 and Priority 2 cases, are examples of how we are continuously innovating to deliver the best support experience and outcomes for our clients.”

Rimini Street’s new guaranteed response times are effective immediately for current and new Rimini Street clients globally.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. Nearly 2,100 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries rely on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the unknown duration and economic, operational and financial impacts on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken by governmental authorities, clients or others in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our current and prospective clients; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or in the government inquiry or any new litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the terms and impact of our outstanding 13.00% Series A Preferred Stock; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the customer adoption of our recently introduced products and services, including our Application Management Services (AMS), Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products, in addition to other products and services we expect to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 7, 2020, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

