Last Chance To Have Your Say On The Golden Mile

Press Release – Let’s Get Wellington Moving

There are only three more days for Wellingtonians to provide their feedback on three possible concepts to make the Golden Mile better for people and buses, following submissions from more than 1,300 who have already had their say. Engagement closes on Sunday 9 August at 5pm.

The proposed changes to the Golden Mile are an important part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s vision to create a great harbour city, accessible to all, with attractive places, shared streets, and efficient local and regional journeys.

The Golden Mile is the shopping and entertainment heart of Wellington City and one of the busiest pedestrian areas in the country. It runs from Lambton Quay through Willis and Manners streets to Courtenay Place. It’s also the core of the city’s bus network – bringing 36,000 people to and from the city on a typical weekday.

The three concepts are “Streamline” which takes some general traffic off the Golden Mile while making buses more reliable, “Prioritise” which goes further by fully prioritising buses and all forms of active transport such as walking, cycling, scooter, and “Transform” which changes the road layout to increase space for pedestrians up to 75% and in some places, dedicated areas for people on bikes.

The Let’s Get Wellington Moving team extended the public engagement until 9 August and this week held two extra face to face sessions at the Public Trust Building on Tuesday and the Opera House on Thursday. They were also out and about talking to retailers, business owners and students at Victoria University.

If anyone didn’t have time to pop along and see them then go to the website before 5pm on Sunday www.lgwm.nz/goldenmile email us goldenmile@lgwm.nz or call them on 04 499 4444

Last year we asked people what changes they wanted for the future of their city. The three concepts are a reflection of what people told us they wanted to see. Later this year a preferred option, which could be a combination of all three concepts, will go back to partners for a decision, with detailed planning and implementation getting underway in 2021.

Visit www.lgwm.nz/goldenmile to have your say.

