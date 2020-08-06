Five Most-Popular Games On Steam Generated Over $2 Billion In Revenue

Press Release – Safe Betting Sites

Data gathered by Safe Betting Sites indicates that the top five most popular games on Steam cumulatively generated $2.03 billion in revenue. The revenue figures are as of August 2020.

PUBG generated the highest revenue

From the data, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) generated the highest revenue at $730 million. The figure represents 35.9% of the revenue by the five games. Grand Theft Auto V comes second with a revenue of $470 million while The Witcher 3:Wild Hunt is third with revenue of $280 million.

In the fourth slot, Rust occupies the fourth spot with also $280 million in revenue. In the fifth spot, lies ARK: Survival Evolved which has generated revenue of $270 million.

The research also overviewed the global cumulative unit sales of PUBG between May 2017 and July 2020. The highest unit sales were recorded in July this year at 70 million. The sales represent a percentage increase of 3400% from the two million units sold in May 2017.

In June 2018, the unit sales stood at 50 million, a growth of 400% from the 10 million sales recorded in September 2017. In June 2017, the PUBG unit sales stood at four million representing an increase of 100% from May’s figure.

The research report highlighted the reasons behind the games rising popularity. According to the report:

“An overview of the game sales shows the cumulative sales rose significantly by July 2020, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. During the period, more people were confined to their homes meaning that they turned to activities like mobile gaming to kill time while in lockdown.”

