2020 Gold Awards Finalists Announced

Press Release – Wellington Gold Awards

The Finalists for the 2020 Gold Awards were announced on Thursday 30th July at Te Wharewaka o Poneke on Wellington’s waterfront. The Finalists were selected from the largest group of entrants in the Gold Awards 22-year history and represent a fine cross-section of the region’s business landscape today after the Covid-19 Lockdown earlier in the year.

We congratulate them all for their resilience and hard work.

There were 8 Categories and 2 Best Practise Award Category Finalists announced and there will also be an ACC Workplace Safety Gold Showcase presented at the Awards night of Thursday 17th September @ TSB Arena, Wellington.

The Function also featured a RESILIENCE SHOWCASE in association with Wellington City Council which included recognition for the Wellington Student Volunteer Army, Kaibosh, Hills Hats and Classical on Cuba (an Orchestra Wellington and Cuba Dupa joint initiative).

With the support of key sponsors ANZ Bank, Te Wharewaka, Wellington City Council and lead sponsor The Dominion Post, the event was attended by 260 people representing the 2020 Finalists, family of Sponsors, Judges and special guests.

“The Gold Awards Finalists are representative of a very resilient, innovative and hard-working business community from throughout the Wellington region” said Gold Awards Director John Dow.

“People determined to overcome the serious economic and business environment challenges created by the worldwide Covid 19 pandemic. “

“Many of the Finalists are operating remarkably successfully despite considerable obstacles and trading uncertainty, and it is great for Wellington to be able to applaud and acknowledge these organisations, projects and their people through the 22nd annual Gold Awards “ said John Dow

“The 2020 Gold Awards itself have faced similar challenges, having initially launched in February with the original Awards night scheduled for Thursday July 2nd and then the Covid 19 problem emerged, the Lockdown set up and the Awards went on hold for 3 months” said John Dow.

“As we moved through Lockdown levels we were able to reactivate the awards in late May with a new Entry deadline of early July, with the Finalists Announcement set for 30th July and the Awards night itself now Thursday 17th September @ TSB Arena. The response from the family of Sponsors and the wider business community has been excellent throughout the rescheduling process.” said Mr Dow.

“We had a 33% increase in entries this year over 2019 and very strong messages from the Wellington region’s business people that the Gold Awards represent a very important catalyst for profiling, networking, collaborating and locals generally supporting each other, as we work our way through the current economic and community challenges.

Our team are always pleased to be able to successfully facilitate such a contribution to Wellington through the Gold Awards programme of activity” said Mr Dow.

The 2020 GOLD AWARDS FINALISTS:

CREATIVE GOLD ~ film, media & creative content

Dinosaur Polo Club

Fox & Co

Garphill Games (Waikanae)

Māoriland (Otaki)

Toulouse

Wellington Paranormal

CYBER GOLD ~ technology creators

Eight360

FlexiTime

PaperKite

PaySauce (Hutt City)

Storbie

Volpara Health Technologies

EMERGING GOLD – PRODUCTS ~ 10 or fewer FTEs

Again Again

Fivefortyfive

JRNY

Kiss and Makeup (Upper Hutt)

KoaKoa (Kapiti)

Native Hard Sparkling

Six Barrel Soda Co.

EMERGING GOLD – SERVICES ~ 10 or fewer FTEs

Brewtown (Upper Hutt)

CoLiberate

Convex Accounting

Digital Nomad

Dignity

Double Denim

Xequals

GLOBAL GOLD ~ exporters

AgriNova NZ (Porirua)

Fix & Fogg

Global Albatross

Little Annie Pop In Monthly Portraits

Spotlight Reporting (Hutt City)

Times-7 (Hutt City)

INNOVATION GOLD ~ R&D, new products & projects

133- Node Net2 Fire Alarm Network – Pertronic (Hutt City)

Bocce Court Project – Packaworld

Real AML

Rippl – PaperKite

The Nova Platform – Eight360 (Hutt City)

Voideck (Hutt City)

SUPPORTING GOLD ~ services & infrastructure

Forest Enterprises (Masterton)

Geeks on Wheels

Hnry

Hutt Gas & Plumbing (Hutt City)

The Oaks Hotel

Tidy Slabs (Hutt City)

Young Enterprise

VIBRANT GOLD ~ events, hospitality & visitor facilities

El Barrio Latino Bar

Escape Mate

Festival for the Future 2019

Golden Shears (Masterton)

Second Unit 2019

Sweet Axe Throwing Company

BEST PRACTICES

GREEN GOLD ~ sustainability products & programmes

Again Again

Ekko Naturals (Upper Hutt)

Garage Project

Go Wild (Chatham Islands)

Shoots Microgreens

Tranzurban (Masterton)

Wellington Round the Bays

TEAM GOLD ~ wellness & HR programmes

Boost

Bradley Project Management

Humankind

Sharesies

Site Safe

Social Wellbeing Agency

