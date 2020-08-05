Petone-Grenada Highway Will Be A Game-changer

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

National’s commitment to building the Petone to Grenada Link Road and second Terrace Tunnel shows it hasn’t forgotten about the transport needs of people in Wellington’s northern and western suburbs like Labour has, National List MP for Ōhariu Brett Hudson says.

National Party Leader Judith Collins today announced a $4 billion plan to deliver the modern transport infrastructure Wellington so badly needs, including a second Terrace Tunnel, undergrounding State Highway 1 at Te Aro, and the Petone to Grenada Link Road.

The Petone to Grenada Link Road is expected to make peak morning journeys between the Hutt Valley and northern Wellington about 10 minutes faster and 7 kilometres shorter.

It will provide another route to and from the Hutt Valley when SH2 is blocked or Wellington city when SH1 is blocked. It will also open up future residential or business growth opportunities by making Porirua, Wellington and the Hutt Valley better connected.

It will also allow for a direct public transport line from the western suburbs to the Hutt Valley.

“I have been advocating for Petone to Grenada for the past six years and now National has committed to building and funding it, with our timeframe being 2025-26,” Mr Hudson says.

“The Petone to Granada Link Road will provide a critical link for the people of Ōhariu and the Hutt Valley. It will take about 25,000 vehicle movements off local roads each day and ease many daily commutes.”

The Te Aro undergrounding and a second Terrace Tunnel will enhance the SH1 route between the airport and the urban motorway, helping to improve travel times and connect Wellington to the wider region.

“Wellington has 47,000 cars a day going through the Terrace Tunnel; many of which are commuters from Ōhariu. Congestion is an ongoing problem for them and National will fix it.”

“National has committed to completing the full Let’s Get Wellington Moving package. It was designed as a package and should be delivered as a package; you don’t build something and ignore a fundamental part of the plan.

“I look forward these projects growing Ōhariu. National is going to actually get the region moving.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url