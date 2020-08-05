National will deliver for the Hutt Valley on transport

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

National’s Wellington transport package will be transformational for the Hutt Valley, National’s Transport spokesperson and Hutt South MP Chris Bishop says.

“This is an incredibly exciting day for the Hutt Valley. National’s comprehensive and integrated transport plan will reduce congestion, improve resilience, increase safety, and improve public transport.

“This is the transport package the Hutt has been waiting years for and one I just cannot wait to deliver in government.”

National plans to deliver over the next decade:

• The Petone to Grenada Link Road

• The Cross Valley Link Road

• Upgrading the Melling Interchange

• Upgrading the Kennedy Good intersection

• $300 million for new trains on the metro commuter rail network

• Completing the Hutt Valley to Wellington Walking and Cycling Link

• The Eastern Bays Shared Path

• Four-laning SH2 from Silverstream to Whakatiki St in Upper Hutt, with a new Moonshine Bridge.

• Investigations into extending the Melling train line to Kelson/Belmont, four-laning SH58, Haywards-Stokes Valley Connector, Silverstream Interchange, and a second access into Wainuiomata.

“We are announcing our transport package in Petone deliberately. The interchange here is a major chokepoint, congestion on the Petone Esplanade and down State Highway 2 into Wellington is getting worse. The area suffers from a lack of resilience. Just a few weeks ago a small rock fall effectively cut the Hutt off from Wellington for hours.”

The Petone to Grenada Link Road, which connects SH2 to SH1, will reduce congestion on SH2, improve resilience, open up new land for housing, improve public transport, and increase economic growth, Mr Bishop says.

“Petone to Grenada links perfectly with the Cross Valley Link Road, which National will declare a state highway and fully fund. We will build both roads at the same time.”

The Cross Valley Link has been talked about since the 1960s. It will decrease congestion, take traffic off the Esplanade, allow bus priority lanes, and improve walking and cycling.

National will also complete the Hutt Valley to Wellington Walking and Cycling Link, which began under the last National Government. The Petone to Ngauranga section of the link will be fast-tracked to greatly improve safety for cyclists. National will also fund and deliver the Eastern Bays Shared Path in Eastbourne.

“In time, our ambition is to complete the entire Great Harbour Way, which will be an incredible asset for the whole region,” Mr Bishop says.

National’s vision is for State Highway 2 to be free from traffic lights between Wellington and Te Marua by 2030. To achieve this, National will deliver the Melling Interchange, fast-track the upgrade of the dangerous Kennedy Good intersection at Kelson, and four-lane SH2 from Silverstream to Whakatiki St, including a new Moonshine Bridge.

National’s ambition is to eventually have a four-lane highway all the way to Te Marua.

Wellington’s metro rail network is enjoying strong growth. National’s $300 million investment in new rolling stock will improve reliability, frequency, and capacity on the network. National will also investigate extending the Melling train line to Kelson/Belmont.

“This is a great package for the Hutt and one I am proud to deliver,” Mr Bishop says.

“The reality is that Labour simply can’t deliver on transport for the Hutt or Wellington. The current Government cut $5 billion from the state highways budget, resulting in the Melling Interchange being delayed until 2028 or later, and the Petone to Grenada Link Road effectively cancelled.

“No major project has started in the Hutt or Wellington in the past three years and nothing will change under an incompetent Government that simply can’t deliver.

“Only National can deliver transport projects that the Hutt needs and deserves.”

