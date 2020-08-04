The Issue Ardern Doesn’t Want To Talk About

Press Release – ACT New Zealand

“Jacinda Ardern is running scared from a debate about the debt,” according to ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Elections are supposed to be a contest of ideas, but Kiwis aren’t getting one because we don’t know what Labour’s economic plan is and the PM won’t answer the hard questions.

“It’s all well and good for the Prime Minister to livestream to her Facebook followers, but we need to have an honest conversation about the borrowing, the out-of-control spending, the debt and how we’ll repay it.

“Jacinda Ardern has said voters should expect few new policies, is declining interviews with major media outlets, and can’t explain how we’ll begin to repay the debt.

“While it’s disappointing for voters that Ardern will not bring new ideas to the table, Labour’s belief will be that if you don’t have policies, you can’t fail to deliver on them.

“It’s unacceptable for the leader of a major political party to refuse to front for media as she did for the Herald’s Leaders Unplugged series.

“When asked how we’ll repay the debt, Ardern simply says ‘growth’. Of course, growth will play a role, but it’s dishonest to suggest we don’t have hard choices to make about tax and spending.

“ACT has set out its five-point plan for jump-starting the economy and getting back to surplus. Jacinda Ardern has been willing to criticise it. So, where’s her plan?

“New Zealanders deserve a contest of ideas this election. ACT is ready. Is Labour?”

