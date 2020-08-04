The Great New Zealand Bingo Bonanza Welcomes Sarah Burilin

Press Release – The Great New Zealand Bingo Bonanza

Sarah Burilin has joined the Great New Zealand Bingo Bonanza as Brand & Customer Success Manager. Sarah Burilin Sarah is a familiar face in the tourism industry as she comes from the New Zealand International Convention Center, and prior to that …

Sarah Burilin has joined the Great New Zealand Bingo Bonanza as Brand & Customer Success Manager.



Sarah Burilin

Sarah is a familiar face in the tourism industry as she comes from the New Zealand International Convention Center, and prior to that Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development.

“I’m thrilled to be working on a project that pairs the private sector of the New Zealand Economy with the Tourism Sector. Bingo Bonanza will be key to helping regions connect with the New Zealand public, giving the industry a boost by driving kiwis to explore and engage with New Zealand in a new way.

The Domestic tourism market has been asking for a solution to help them grow value and showcase their region.

Bingo Bonanza is a solution that helps with tourism disbursement, along with being a mechanism to enable the regions to develop and grow partnerships with their local community.” Says Miss Burilin

“The Great NZ Bingo Bonanza is a great way of incentivizing domestic tourism in a whole new way, alongside offering both paid and free activities. It launches the dream, is a planning tool, a game and a great way for businesses to interact and convert business with kiwis. As if that’s not enough, I was thrilled to learn that it also provides a carbon offset option. Kiwis can offset their trip which will be invested back into local New Zealand offset programs – in line with our Tiaki Promise to protect Aotearoa.”

The Great New Zealand Bingo Bonanza is launching mid-September and will provide incentivized gamification travel and experience offerings for all New Zealanders. It has been developed by the team at Tomahawk. Tomahawk are leaders in delivering innovative and digital Tourism solutions, Gina Paladini says:

“We know from the recent survey by Tourism New Zealand, that there is strong demand for domestic holidays, driven by a desire to support the economy. We also know that 82% of New Zealanders* agree that it is important to travel to support local businesses – and we are simply providing the tool and enabling the industry to deliver that. We believe that the team of 5 million New Zealanders that came together to beat a global pandemic can also come together to play, discover their country in a new way and boost their economy and our industry all at the same time.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url