Asbestos Removal Done Right The First Time

It often takes just one man or one company to be the shining light for others, and Advanced Environmental Services are no different. With the death tally rising, commercial business and building owners are looking to such quality companies for help.

With firm regulations on Commercial Codes of Practice to ensure safer working conditions, and the ongoing media coverage of WorkSafe NZ handing out hefty fines to non-compliant business owners, the spotlight is shining brighter than ever on building standards here in New Zealand.

WorkSafe NZ are putting all commercial business owners on notice. The increased exposure on health standards and practices, and the undeniable need for safer working conditions has magnified a major and hazardous health issue needing more attention here in New Zealand – asbestos.

Asbestos contains silicate materials composed of thin crystals, with each fibre being made out of microscopic fibrils. Unfortunately, these microscopic fibrils can be released into the atmosphere when disrupted. These fibrils are undetectable by the human eye and are easily inhaled, leading to irreversible damage to those exposed to them. This causes a variety of serious lung diseases such as asbestosis and even cancer

Asbestos was seen as an integral part of the building industry in the 20th Century, and was prevalent in the majority of construction plans in all major buildings up until the 1980s. It was only then asbestos was not only deemed unnecessary but incredibly dangerous. Unfortunately, given the long time-span asbestos was used, a large percentage of buildings we see today are riddled with asbestos. WorkSafe NZ Deputy General Manager of Investigations and Specialist Services Simon Humphries was recently quoted saying asbestos was the “number one killer in the New Zealand workplace.”

He wasn’t kidding. The numbers don’t lie. According to WorkSafe NZ figures, approximately 170 New Zealanders die from diseases and issues connected to asbestos exposure each year. This is a damning figure and shows just how important this issue really is.

Since then, WorkSafe NZ have worked hard to educate business owners on the dangers of dealing with asbestos. An approved Code of Practice sets out WorkSafe NZ’s expectations about how to comply with asbestos health and safety law, including the Health and Safety at Work (Asbestos) Regulations 2016. It primarily highlights the need for every commercial business to have better asbestos management, and what to do if removal of asbestos was needed.

To many, this was seen as just another financial hurdle to maintain a business, and its importance has often been overlooked. The lack of knowledge or sheer naivety shown by many commercial building and business owners is sadly a large reason why the death tally is so high. WorkSafe NZ hope to change this, setting a goal of a 50% reduction in asbestos-related diseases here in New Zealand by 2040.

As the screws are tightening on commercial building and business owners to understand the dangers and take action, it has unfortunately allowed unqualified contractor’s and groups to survey and pass buildings on a dime, with the promise of guaranteeing a pass-mark. “You buy cheap, you get cheap”. It’s an age-old adage, but one that couldn’t ring more true than for asbestos removal.

Advanced Environmental Services have a simple yet firm philosophy – “Do it once, do it right”, and for good reason. The cost of ineffective asbestos removal is vast, and often crippling for a business. A poor removal job not only puts people’s health at risk, but you’ll inevitably be faced with paying for the entire process again. What’s worse is, it often becomes more expensive due to asbestos being disrupted and contaminating other areas.

Don’t become trapped or lead into a false sense of security by those offering a “cheaper alternative”. Asbestos removal is a very delicate operation that requires specially trained and qualified professionals. When you become aware of just how dangerous asbestos is, you realise just how important it is. Its safe removal is vital for the health and protection of your staff, their families, as well as yourself.

The solution lies within a reputable company who put people’s livelihood first. A company that boasts a near unmatched <0.01% asbestos fibre readings on all jobs. A family-run company that are successfully ridding Auckland and the rest of New Zealand of this “Silent Killer”, saving lives in the process - Advanced Environmental Services.

Based in Auckland, Advanced Environmental Solutions are at the forefront of asbestos removal, and take great pride in their family-orientated business, living by the simple ethos of “Do it once, do it right”.

