MinterEllisonRuddWatts Moves To New PwC Tower, Commercial Bay

Press Release – Minter Ellison Rudd Watts

Leading law firm, MinterEllisonRuddWatts relocates its Auckland office to a new purpose-built work space in the PwC Tower at Commercial Bay today. The firms Auckland office, comprising 245 people, occupies three and a half floors of the new PwC Tower, …

Leading law firm, MinterEllisonRuddWatts relocates its Auckland office to a new purpose-built work space in the PwC Tower at Commercial Bay today.

The firm’s Auckland office, comprising 245 people, occupies three and a half floors of the new PwC Tower, joining other leading professional services firms in the 39-level office development.

Chief Executive, Andrew Poole says: “Our move places us at the centre of Auckland’s newest professional services hub, and our work environment has been purposely designed to support collaboration, innovation and efficiency.

“We are excited to be moving to our striking new home today – it’s a place where our team and our clients can work together to deliver exceptional outcomes for New Zealand.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our clients into our new space and working alongside them to help develop New Zealand’s new economy.”

The firm’s design brief to architect Jasmax included collaboration, efficiency and wellbeing as top priorities.

The result is an environment that is a sharp departure from traditional law firms and signals a new approach to workplace design. The firm has adopted a design that encourages flexibility, agility and collaboration – and supported by integrated technology.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url