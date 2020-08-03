‘Groundbreaking’ Campaign Launches To Tackle Animal Experimentation In NZ

Press Release – NZ Anti-Vivisection Society

The New Zealand Anti-Vivisection Society (NZAVS) is pushing for sweeping changes that could spell the end of animal testing and other harmful uses of animals in science.

The group is launching a petition today that calls on the government to start prioritising non-animal-based research methods and replacing the use of animals in science.

It is part of their Striking at the Source campaign, which seeks to address the fundamental drivers of harmful animal experiments.

NZAVS Executive Director Tara Jackson says this is a campaign with enormous scope.

“This campaign is all about long-term thinking. By changing some of the rules now, we could make huge changes over coming years for animals suffering in labs,” she says.

The group’s plan is simple: replace animals with 21st century technologies, getting relevant results and saving animals in the process.

“Other species aren’t an effective model for humans. Moving away from that outdated model and transitioning to newer, effective technologies is well overdue. We need to take action to speed this process up,” says Ms Jackson.

The campaign is split into three prongs: changes in funding, regulatory oversight, and openness.

“We need to be smarter about how we spend our money, keep a better eye on the industry when they do use animals, and be more open about what is actually happening to animals in labs,” says Ms Jackson.

“We need systemic change, right down to the very core of this industry. We’re expecting a lot of push back and that’s why we need the people of Aotearoa New Zealand to get behind us.”

By doing these things, the group hopes that animal testing will be phased out in favour of superior technologies. They are currently running a petition and will present their case to Parliament next year when they submit it.

