Air New Zealand And Tourism New Zealand Partner On Winter Campaign

The airline has partnered with TNZ on the second phase of its ‘Do something new, New Zealand’ winter campaign that kicks off today. The month-long campaign will see key ski locations Taupo, Christchurch and Queenstown promoted through social media, digital display advertising and online.

Air New Zealand General Manager Brand & Marketing Jeremy O’Brien says it’s great to work with Tourism New Zealand to drive visitors to the country’s ski regions.

“We’re extremely lucky in New Zealand that we can fly to either Taupo, Christchurch or Queenstown and be so close to an epic adventure at one of our world-class ski fields.

“While a record number of New Zealanders travelled during the school holidays, the challenge now is to encourage Kiwis to continue to travel domestically, outside of the peak holiday period.”

Tourism New Zealand GM Domestic Bjoern Spreitzer says it’s really encouraging to see strong results from the school holidays.

“Our ‘Do something new’ campaign together with Air New Zealand is vital to continue this positive momentum.”

Air New Zealand has increased domestic capacity for August to 70 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels, up from its original plan of 55 percent of usual domestic capacity (compared to pre-COVID-19 levels).

The August edition of Air New Zealand’s inflight Kia Ora magazine has also been produced in partnership with Tourism New Zealand to promote the ‘Do something new, New Zealand’ campaign. It showcases destinations such as Queenstown, Wanaka, Christchurch, Nelson, Wellington, Wairarapa, Ruapehu, Rotorua, New Plymouth and Kerikeri.

