Alric Morrison Joins Onehq As Business Solutions Manager

Alric Morrison has joined New Zealand tech solutions company OneHQ as the new business solutions manager, after seven years with Ricoh New Zealand.

Morrison says his aim at OneHQ is to use his experience to help the company’s IT clients achieve their business goals. It was this approach that saw him awarded ‘Top Commercial Sales Representative’ three years in a row when he was with Ricoh NZ.

“Winning an award for sales is ironically less about making sales and more about customer engagement and outcomes,” says Morrison, whose previous roles also include business development at Eftplus NZ Limited.

“OneHQ has the ability and the ambition to become NZ’s leading IT services and solution provider and being part of this journey, and ensuring world class service delivery to our clients, speaks directly to my own ambitions. My job is to solve problems, but when issues crop up, then I pride myself on finding workable, cost effective, and commercially centred solutions.”

