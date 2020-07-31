Growth In New Building Consents Shows Demand Is Still High

Press Release – New Zealand Government

The building and construction sector is still showing strong growth, with the number of new dwellings consented up more than 8 per cent compared to last year, reflecting a welcome confidence in the Government’s COVID-19 response package, Minister for Building and Construction Jenny Salesa says.

“While it is still too early to see the true impact of COVID-19, the latest report on the number of building consents issued shows that despite COVID-19, demand for new builds is still high, which is that helping the sector get back on its feet after the pause in work during lockdown,” Jenny Salesa said.

“This continued growth is great news for the building and construction sector and reflects confidence in the Government’s focus to get more Kiwis into warm, dry, healthy homes.

“Across New Zealand, the number of building consents for new dwellings continues to grow. Over the last 12 months, 37,614 new dwellings were consented – up over 8 per cent compared to the previous year.

“In Canterbury, growth was particularly strong, with 26 per cent more new dwellings consented in June 2020, compared to the same time last year.

“In the commercial sector non-residential building consents totaled $6.8 billion in the last year.

“The recently released Rapid Mobilisation Playbook will help fast-track government construction projects, allowing for more continued growth in the commercial sector at a faster pace.

“Our goal is a healthy, sustainable construction sector that meets the growing demand and needs of New Zealanders.

“The continued growth in building consent activity shows that the changes we are making to reduce barriers and provide the sector with the support they need is going a long way towards tackling the long-term challenges in the sector,” said Jenny Salesa.

This latest data reflects the confidence there is in the Government’s comprehensive housing plan which is focused on building the houses New Zealanders need.

