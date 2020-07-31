Air New Zealand’s Kia Ora Magazine Back On Board

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand’s popular Kia Ora magazine will be back in seat pockets on domestic flights from tomorrow.

Kia Ora magazine is being published by Bauer Media New Zealand and edited by Virginia Larson. The magazine had a break during the COVID-19 pandemic with Kia Ora last published in April, celebrating 80 years of the airline.

Air New Zealand General Manager Brand & Marketing Jeremy O’Brien says it’ll be fantastic to have Kia Ora magazine back on the airline’s domestic flights.

“The August edition of Kia Ora magazine has been produced in partnership with long term partner Tourism New Zealand to promote its new campaign ‘Do something new, New Zealand’. It features destinations such as Queenstown, Wanaka, Christchurch, Nelson, Wellington, Wairarapa, Ruapehu, Rotorua, New Plymouth and Kerikeri.

“We’re pleased to throw our weight behind supporting domestic tourism and we hope this month’s Kia Ora inspires Kiwis to check out a destination in their own backyard which has been on their bucket list for a while.”

Tourism New Zealand General Manager Domestic Bjoern Spreitzer says it’s been terrific to work with Air New Zealand on the August edition of Kia Ora.

“It’s exciting to tell travel stories to New Zealanders and encourage people to do something new in their backyard. New Zealand has so much to offer, but we often put things off because we feel like they will always be there – however now is a really great opportunity to explore.”

Kia Ora magazine is also available online and in the airline’s lounges.

