nzforgood Video Challenge Open For Entries

NZ music artist Jon Lemmon has lent his song “It’s Gonna Be Alright” as the soundtrack for solarcity’s #nzforgood video challenge (pictured performing at solarcity’s Gig for Good in 2018).

Solarcity, New Zealand’s leading solar energy company is inviting Kiwis to express themselves with a post-lockdown celebration of positivity as part of their #nzforgood programme launched last month to support their mission to help fast track New Zealand to a Zero Carbon future.

Launching today, the #nzforgood video challenge invites Kiwis to dance like no one’s watching, and express joy and positivity. Entrants are invited to record a dance video and enter online to take part in NZ’s greatest dance compilation. NZ music artist Jon Lemmon has lent his uplifting song “It’s Gonna Be Alright” as the soundtrack, the perfect remedy for NZ’s post lockdown feeling. Jon has been a longtime supporter of solarcity, performing in their first-ever “Gig for Good” in 2018 when their innovative solarZero energy service was launched.

“I’m stoked to get behind #nzforgood. It’s all getting more sunshine into our lives. I really missed playing shows during lockdown. Music and dance have this magic ability to uplift spirits. I hope my track shines a little extra light into your day. Can’t wait to see the videos you make!” says Jon.

solarcity pledges to plant a tree via Trees that Count in the entrant’s name for the first 100 video entries received, and each entrant will go in the draw to win eco products from the Flox range.

“Our #nzforgood programme is all about getting Kiwis to join a virtual movement to help get NZ to a Zero Carbon future. With Jon’s track we’ve got an opportunity to show our enthusiasm for this beautiful country we live in, and how we’re going to make sure that future generations enjoy the benefits of a cleaner environment by each of us doing our bit to help. We hope Kiwis get inspired and energised by taking part in our video competition – we’re looking forward to getting all that energy gathered in the final video edit so we can share that positivity with everyone,” says Maryanne Smith, Chief Marketing Officer, solarcity.

How to enter the #nzforgood video challenge

To enter, Kiwis of all ages are invited to submit a video showing their support of #nzforgood and a Zero Carbon Future for NZ. Entrants are invited to sing along, dance and get their friends, families and workmates involved. Entries open on 30 July and close 21 August 2020.

Enter online here

Access the Jon Lemmon song “It’s Gonna Be Alright” here

View Jon Lemmon’s video message here

About #nzforgood

The #nzforgood programme empowers Kiwis to help others reduce their power costs and lower their carbon footprint, and in doing so they can financially benefit through the current tough economic climate.

#nzforgood is a community-based referral programme that allows the New Zealand public1 to engage with solarcity’s mission to lower the cost of energy for homeowners and get New Zealand to a Zero Carbon future, sooner. The #nzforgood programme enables Kiwis to help their fellow Kiwis discover how they can reduce their outgoings and their carbon footprint2, by introducing them to solarZero, New Zealand’s only solar energy subscription-based service. For every successful introduction that is made, there is a cash reward of $500 for the referrer3, uncapped. So the more successful referrals that are made, the more earnings can be achieved.

The #nzforgood programme launched on 12 June 2020 and closes on 30 November 2020.

For more information about the #nzforgood programme visit solarzero.co.nz/nzforgood or email fansz@solarcity.co.nz

Notes:

The #nzforgood programme is open to all Kiwi residents1, aged 18+ years who have a desire to help other Kiwis save money on their power bills, and play their part in reducing New Zealand’s carbon emissions.

For referred contacts to be eligible for solarZero they must fulfill eligibility criteria, including being the homeowner of the home to be installed with the solarZero system.

1 T&Cs apply visit solarzero.co.nz/nzforgood for more information

2 Based on average power bill savings of up to 30% and carbon savings of 15 tonnes per solarZero residential customer over 20 years

3 $500 reward is payable to the referrer following the successful installation of a solarZero system to the referee’s home.

