Lifeline For Hospitality Industry Worth Over $26,000

A New Zealand hospitality business will be the recipient of over $26,000 worth of Covid-19 recovery prizes, thanks to a new ‘support local hospitality’ competition.

Hospo Lifeline is a ‘positive takeaway from Covid’ created by FirstEATS – an online takeaway directory by restaurant discovery website First Table.

FirstEATS, in partnership with Deloitte, Hype & Dexter, Xero, Restaurant Association of New Zealand, Not Another™, The Hospitality Company, Loaded, Chomp and YEAH! LOCAL, is calling for eateries to apply for the business support package.

The simple entry process requires eateries to explain their circumstances, state what they are doing to bounce back and why they are deserving of the prize.

The Hospo Lifeline prize includes support for online marketing, branding, strategy, financial, subscriptions and more.

FirstEATS founder Mat Weir says First Table had been impacted by zero revenue during the lockdown but was able to pivot his team to launch a community project that would help the hospitality industry.

“Hospitality businesses are at the core of our communities, and they need our kindness,” says Mat.

“Reopening for takeaway options in level three was a lifeline for many hospitality establishments as it presented an opportunity to generate some revenue.

“We developed FirstEATS as a free-to-use platform to help New Zealanders find local options for takeaway food and make it easy to support local. It also meant Kiwi eateries could get direct orders to avoid delivery platforms eating away at their profits.”

After the takeaway surge settled down, Mat says his team went back to the drawing board to come up with another idea to help challenged restaurants.

“We are proud to be partnering with some of the country’s top industry leaders to launch the Hospo Lifeline Competition which raises awareness of the challenges that the hospitality industry faces as they respond to disruptions caused by Covid-19,” says Mat.

“If you are a hospitality business offering takeaway, get online today and be in to win this amazing support package.”

Hospo Lifeline is open to hospitality business owners across New Zealand offering takeaway. New Zealanders can back the campaign by spreading the message further on social media.

Entries are open from July 27 to midnight on August 24 at FirstEATS.nz/hospo-lifeline. A judging panel has been assembled by FirstEATS to shortlist 20 applicants before announcing one lucky winner on September 7.

