Estimated Number Of New Homes Consented Per 1,000 Residents Up In June Year

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

About 7.6 new homes per 1,000 residents were consented in the year ended June 2020, Stats NZ said today. This is up from 7.1 new homes per 1,000 residents in the year ended June 2019, partly driven by Auckland, where the number rose from 8.5 in the …

About 7.6 new homes per 1,000 residents were consented in the year ended June 2020, Stats NZ said today.

This is up from 7.1 new homes per 1,000 residents in the year ended June 2019, partly driven by Auckland, where the number rose from 8.5 in the June 2019 year to 9 in the June 2020 year.

“Provisional estimates on the number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents help us account for changes in our population, allowing us to better compare the intended supply of new homes over time,” acting construction indicators manager Dave Adair said.

The estimates show that New Zealand councils are issuing around half the building consents of the peak in the December 1973 year, when about 13.4 new homes were consented per 1,000 residents. A low point of three was reached in the July 2011 year.

“Although the number of new homes consented now is not as high as in the early 1970s, many things have changed since then, including an increase in the average size of homes,” Mr. Adair said.

Current levels are greater than the series median of 6.2 new homes consented per 1,000 residents, beginning around the June 2016 year, following a low period of nearly nine years (late 2007–mid-2016).

From 30 September 2020, Stats NZ will release data each month on the estimated number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents. These series will be at the following levels:

national

regional

territorial authority area

Auckland local board.

Stats NZ welcomes your feedback on:

how useful this information is to you

what you might use these estimates for

what other information you’d like included

what enhancements would make these estimates most useful

any suggestions for improvement.

Download the data below for number of new dwellings consented per 1,000 residents by region, for the period 1996–2020.

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url