Employment Indicators: Paid Jobs Week Ended 28 June 2020

Key facts

This series counts the number of unique employer-employee relationships present in payday filing 6, 13, and 27 days after the end of the reference week. These counts are published as they are, and no work has been done to adjust for seasonality or data flow issues.

Latest week

For the week ended 28 June 2020 the most accurate measure, number of paid jobs – 27 days, indicated the numbers of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:

2,188,510 total paid jobs (down 10,100 or 0.46 percent)

96,200 paid jobs in primary industries (down 310 or 0.32 percent)

409,820 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 1,090 or 0.27 percent)

1,629,960 in services industries (down 9,600 or 0.59 percent).

Note: Not all enterprises can be matched to an industry, so total paid jobs can differ from the sum of paid jobs of the three industries.

More data

For more information about these statistics:

