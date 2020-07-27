Vector Welcomes Government Investigation Into Pumped Storage

Press Release – Vector

Vector has today welcomed the Government’s plans to push closer towards a 100% renewable electricity system by exploring hydro projects that pump and store water to better manage dry year risks and the intermittency of renewable generation.

Vector’s Group Chief Executive, Simon Mackenzie said, “Vector welcomes any move that would see consumers benefit from a more affordable, cleaner and reliable electricity system in New Zealand, especially given increasing climate change risks and the move to electrification of the transport fleet.

“As fossil fuelled generation plants retire, pumped hydro would provide a smooth and reliable transition to a 100% renewable system alongside customer investments in solar and other technologies.”

