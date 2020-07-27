Local Company Providing Strategic Property Advice To Help Rebuild NZ’s Economy Following COVID-19.

Press Release – The Property Group

In an effort to rebuild New Zealand’s economy following COVID-19, the Government has introduced a new law (the Bill) to Parliament, which mentions specific infrastructure projects of different sizes and in different locations around New Zealand. These projects are focused on creating new employment opportunities and boosting local economies.

TPG is nationally renowned for its expertise in providing end to end property, planning and development advice, and was not left out of the projects named in the Bill. One of these projects is the Picton Ferry Terminal upgrade. The project represents an important investment in critical infrastructure and will help to accommodate future growth in passenger numbers and freight volumes. TPG has provided strategic property advice to KiwiRail, with the intuit to support the improvement of rail services by expanding the docks and upgrading the passenger terminal.

This is not the first time TPG has supported the country in putting its economy back on track. With 13 offices nationwide, TPG has been in the market for more than 20 years and has assisted Government before in a crisis recovery situation, playing a pivotal role in the Christchurch Earthquake Recovery projects, as an example.

If you would like to know more about TPG, their project or services, visit propertygroup.co.nz, use the contact form, phone 04 470 6105, or email enquiries@propertygroup.co.nz.

About The Property Group Limited

The Property Group Limited (TPG) is New Zealand’s largest independent specialist property consultancy, with 13 offices nationwide. They are proud to offer end-to-end property, planning, and development advice to enable clients to make decisions that add value to their business. From the north to the south, TPG has a variety of experts who are dedicated to providing the full property package.

