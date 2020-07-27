EkoCabs Launches In Wellington – Building 100% Electric Fleet

Press Release – EkoCabs

Arrivals at Wellington Airport may have spotted a new taxi option awaiting them this week, and it will be a welcome sight for environmentally conscious commuters. EkoCabs is the new cab on the rank, a brand new taxi company launched in Wellington this month. Founders Ayo Oyawale and Tayo Agunlejika are building New Zealand’s first 100% electric taxi fleet.

The idea had long been forming for the entrepreneurial pair. When Green Cabs went into liquidation during lockdown, the need became more urgent, particularly with Tayo himself losing his role as Wellington Manager for Green Cabs. The pair worked long hours through lockdown to bring EkoCabs to market, and the service is now live in Wellington.

Already, at least 10 Green Cab drivers have been onboarded as drivers for EkoCabs. More are expected over the next few months.

EkoCabs was granted operating licences (both on-demand and pre-booked) for Wellington Airport earlier this month and has already transported many happy passengers. More than 700 rides have been completed.

EkoCabs is designed to help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by effectively showcasing the EV experience for passengers as they travel. Feedback has been great from both drivers and passengers. “Many are curious about electric vehicles”, says Agunlejika, “passengers are impressed with the smoothness of the ride, and we are really pleased with how many passengers are actively seeking us out, consciously looking for a low emission solution”.

Drivers have talked of much discussion with passengers about the benefit of electric en route, namely lower emissions, lower costs and the smooth, quiet experience of the journey.

The recent addition of 28 more charging stations in Wellington is welcomed by the EkoCabs team. They believe it will encourage the adoption of EV’s in the capital and increase comfort amongst many, including taxi drivers, to make the switch to EV.

Says Oyawale, “New Zealand has set a target of 64,000 EV’s on the road by the end of 2021. There is a long way to go, and we are pleased to play a role in driving this forward by providing a low emission option for Wellington commuters. We say Go Easy, Go Eko!”

